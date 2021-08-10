Liverpool defender Robertson out with ligament damage

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson says he sustained ligament damage in Sunday's 1-1 friendly draw with Athletic Bilbao.

The injury will rule the Scotland international out of Liverpool's Premier League season-opener at newly-promoted Norwich City on Saturday.

"Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend. I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later," he said on Twitter.

Robertson limped off at the end of the first half of the match at Anfield as he attempted to block a cross.

Liverpool wrapped up their pre-season friendlies with a 3-1 win against Osasuna on Monday evening.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara both made their first pre-season appearances for Liverpool in Monday's match at Anfield.

Meanwhile, US forward Josh Sargent has joined Premier League Norwich City from Werder Bremen on a four-year deal, the newly-promoted club said.

Financial details were not disclosed. Sky Sports television put the figure at 8 million pounds ($11.08 million).

The 21-year-old scored 15 goals in 83 games in all competitions in his two and a half years with the German club's senior side.

"I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League, so it’s a very exciting opportunity for me," he told the club website.

Sargent follows Kosovo international winger Milot Rashica, who joined Norwich in June after Werder Bremen were relegated on the Bundesliga's final day.

"We know we have to be a bit more creative in the transfer market," said Norwich's German manager Daniel Farke.

"We think we have a player in Josh who can contribute and develop into a top goalscorer on Premier League level. We see his potential and are delighted to have him with us."

- Reuters