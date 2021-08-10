Chippa chasing fast start, defender Hanamub says

Chippa United’s Riaan Hanamub says a win against league rookies Sekhukhune United in their DStv Premiership season opener on August 21 will set a perfect tone for the squad heading into the season.



The 26-year-old Namibian left-back joined the Gqeberha team from Jomo Cosmos last season...