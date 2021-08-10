Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that he would like to be reunited with Percy Tau and bring his England-based protégé to Cairo to the reigning Caf Champions League champions.

Tau’s future remains uncertain at English Premiership side Brighton and Hove Albion‚ where he made only three appearances last season‚ and it is not known whether he will be given an opportunity to stake a claim in the starting line-up in the coming season.

Speculations on Tau's imminent move to Al Ahly intensified further when he was left out of the Brighton side that lost 2-0 to La Liga outfit Getafe at the Amex in a friendly match on Sunday.

“I would like for Percy to come here‚ any coach would want [him] to come to Africa‚” Mosimane said during an Instagram Live conversation with rapper Cassper Nyovest.

“Let him come to play in the Club World Cup against Bayern Munich and dribble Bayern. Percy is a showman‚ he is like Lionel Messi‚ he’s got so much to show you every day and week at training‚ and he’s got something that he can show you. Let’s give him a chance to show what he can do.”