SuperSport United director of football Stan Matthews has said that his club has not received any formal bids from other teams for the services of star midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule.

There has been intense speculation linking Mokoena and Mbule to Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Orland Pirates. Mbule has particularly been linked to Chiefs‚ with some of the social media speculation even suggesting the Soweto giants would unveil the SA Under-23 international on Friday.

Mathews‚ however‚ said unless there are any official approaches, the duo remain at SuperSport in the coming season.

“There has not been any formal approach by other clubs for the services of Teboho and Sipho and we cannot keep on making further comments on this matter‚” Matthews said.

“Our focus is on preparations for the coming season‚ which starts with the MTN8 [quarterfinal] next weekend against Golden Arrows.

The 24-year-old Mokoena‚ who was part of South Africa’s U-23 team at the Tokyo Olympics‚ where they lost all their three matches‚ featured in 22 league matches last season and scored four goals for Kaitano Tembo’s Matsatsantsa.