Playing as a centreback in many games for Orlando Pirates last season helped Innocent Maela grow and improve as a defender‚ the Bafana Bafana left-back has said.

Centreback is sometimes a position that the more mature defender will graduate to as they approach the age of 30‚ having started out as a young‚ energetic fullback.

Maela played a number of games as a left centreback in a back three last season‚ normally with Paseka Mako outside him as a left wingback‚ as Bucs ended third in the DStv Premiership and won the MTN8.

Pirates’ deficiency in fit central defenders even saw Maela at times employed there in a back four.