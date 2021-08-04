SA under-23 coach David Notoane's future hangs in the balance

The future of SA under-23 coach David Notoane hangs in the balance after the team's disappointing showing at the Olympics Games last month.

The side lost all their matches in the group stages to Japan‚ France and Mexico to register‚ confirming their worst showing at the Olympic Games after appearances in Sydney in 2000 and Rio in 2016.

Notoane told TimesLIVE he does not know what the future has in store for him.

“My engagement with Safa is per camp and at the end of every camp it is pretty much done‚ so they can call someone else for the next camp. My contract ended after the Olympics and at the moment my future is uncertain‚” he said.

Safa chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe said Notoane’s future will be decided by the Technical Committee after they have interrogated his technical report from the tournament.

“We don’t employ coaches on a permanent basis‚ so what is going to happen is that he must submit a report and the Technical Committee will make a call.

“I am still going to schedule a meeting with him‚ but we will get a report for the Technical Committee and a decision will be taken on the way forward.”