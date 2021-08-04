Expect major revamp at Chippa, says Mzinzi

PREMIUM

Fans can expect a revamped Chippa United squad for the coming DStv Premiership season, the club’s chief operations officer, Lukhanyo Mzinzi says.



But though Mzinzi confirmed there would be a major reshuffle in the Gqeberha squad which is likely to see the exit of some big names, he opted not to name any players at this stage...