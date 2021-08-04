Chippa must be clever, Hunt says
VUYOKAZI NKANJENI
Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt says his players need to be more clever in how they play the game in the new DStv Premiership season...
VUYOKAZI NKANJENI
Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt says his players need to be more clever in how they play the game in the new DStv Premiership season...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.