Kaizer Chiefs swig on success edging Orlando Pirates on penalties

It’s quite hard to appraise the footballing value, even as a pre-season friendly, of the Carling Black Label Cup, won 4-3 on penalties by Kaizer Chiefs over Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Sunday after a 0-0 scoreline in the 90 minutes.

Coaches cannot even put out a prospective line-up they have in mind for their coming serious matches. But apparently it’s popular, so perhaps the purists among us should swallow our snootiness, or sip a beer, and just try to enjoy it.

The Black Label Cup in front of no fans — just the shouts of the coaches and players drifting across the ground reminding that this was a game between giants in a ghostly, chilly Orlando — became even more of a made-for-TV event.

But for trophy-starved Chiefs, even within the gimmicky format, there were at least promising early signs of a rejuvenation, especially in the second half once they could get some signings on. Youngster Sabelo Radebe, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Phathutshedzo Nange looked bright additions, and Keagan Dolly was not even a part of this shindig.