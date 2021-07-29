'He will forever remain gold & black': Football fans react to Willard Katsande leaving Kaizer Chiefs
“Willard Katsande is a Kaizer Chiefs legend. You can’t take away that from him. He served the club.”
This is one of the remarks from football fans reacting to veteran Katsande leaving Chiefs after a decade.
Katsande's contract with the club expired and was not extended for another season.
Amakhosi said Katsande was part of a group of seven players that the club parted ways with after they were deemed to not be in coach Stuart Baxter's plans.
“After holding on to all the players at the end of last season due to being unable to sign new players, the club emerged from the sanction by announcing 10 new players who will wear the gold and black colours of Chiefs in the new season.
“In order to make way for the new players and ensure that the coach and his technical team prepare adequately, Amakhosi will sadly be parting ways with some players who will not form part of the coach’s plans in the next season,” said the club.
Katsande shared with fans that he was leaving the club with a “heavy heart”.
“I am honoured and eternally grateful to the chairman of the club, Kaizer Motaung, for granting me the opportunity to represent this great institution over the past 10 years,” Katsande said in a statement.
Gracias por todos @KaizerChiefs— Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) July 28, 2021
Obrigado @KaizerChiefs
Thank you @KaizerChiefs
Siyabonga @KaizerChiefs
Maita basa @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/hrDYs3JX6m
“To the peace-loving fans of Kaizer Chiefs, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude for your support and encouragement over the years, you have consistently been the 12th man lifting our spirits, during the good times and difficult phases.
“I trust that I represented the badge and brand with the respect and dignity that it deserves.
“I am blessed beyond imagination, having represented my childhood dream club in over 320 games, lifted four trophies, and participated in the Champions League. Kaizer Chiefs is my family and will always be in my heart.”
On social media, many fans bid him farewell with kind words.
Here is a snapshot of what fans had to say:
Farewell @WillardKatsande you have served @KaizerChiefs with pride and commitment...you will forever be in our hearts ❤️✌🏽.... pic.twitter.com/ax1seU2l3B— Kagiso Khiba (@Kenix08) July 28, 2021
Willard Katsande is a Kaizer Chiefs legend, you can’t take away that from him. He served the club.— Kabelo Kungwane (@KabeloKungwan) July 26, 2021
Thank you for being with us for a decade soldier @WillardKatsande . You fought for us and brought some trophies. Not many spend a decade at Naturena. But you cdid it boy. I love you and all the best in your future endeavors . God bless you. I thank you so much #Amakhosi4Life 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eQMKdlYwjJ— Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) July 27, 2021
My 10 days of appreciating @WillardKatsande Boss Ya Mboka. What a talent, heart of a soldier. 10 years of reliability. The Khosi nation remains humbled #TheWayNgingakhona #Katsande #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Y6twHVM3ju— Wolves of Luthuli houz🇿🇦 (@raymond_thini) July 28, 2021
To be honest, most of us Kaizer Chiefs supporters we'd have loved for Willard Katsande to retire at Chiefs until his dances on Twitter when as supporters we were going through a tumultuous time when they bottled the league. That's where we said no more, but we all still love him.— Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦🇪🇹🇱🇷🇯🇲 (@Matome_Kay) July 28, 2021
Say what you want about him, hate him or love him but one thing is for sure, @WillardKatsande is an undisputed @KaizerChiefs legend. Thank you very much for your 10 year service to the club Boss Ya Mboka, the most capped foreign player in our club's history 💛✌🏾#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/jFyagelm4K— Yoza Qoshe (@Prince_Yyoza) July 27, 2021
My dear friend @WillardKatsande chin up.. U have done very well for the mighty Amakhosi, well done. I wish u well my friend.. I will forever be a phone call away for u.. Ur a legend Witso, best wishes for the future. #Khosi4Life 💛✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/gMbfpHFFQO— Thato Matuka (@thatomatuka) July 27, 2021
I'm not a Chiefs fan but I felt today's news about Katsande @WillardKatsande— Xhosa is 🔥 🇿🇦™® (@TakaTina1) July 26, 2021
I know I'm not the only one who enjoyed his content🔥🔥🔥
Drop your favourite pic of the legend below with caption #KitokoMakasi 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XpwjZqRT3v
What I like about Mamelodi Sundowns is that they will only release a player who served them well provided he found a new team which will take care of him financially without having to downgrade his lifestyle.— Champ11on 👆🏾 (@vigorous____) July 28, 2021
My heart is bleeding for Willard Katsande 💔💔 stay strong Bafo pic.twitter.com/Vsf6x0sV1k
On behalf of all Kaizer Chiefs supporters, we love you Willard Katsande. You've been a soldier, a stalward.. You fought for this mighty football club. You will forever remain gold and black.— Kwame Nkrumah (@MotsoAphi) July 27, 2021
Simba, Salt & vinegar, sgwinya Konke... pic.twitter.com/s6pUtNrqMJ