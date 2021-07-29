Soccer

'Flop' or fall guy? — Fans blame Ronwen Williams for SA under-23s crashing out of the Olympics

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor 29 July 2021
Ronwen Williams warms up before the match between Japan and SA during the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Ronwen Williams found himself on the Twitter trends list this week after the SA men's national football team bombed out of the Tokyo Olympics. targetted

Their exit was confirmed after a bruising 3-0 drubbing by Mexico in the last match of the group stages at the Sapporo Dome on Wednesday.

The result left the side rock bottom of their group, after losses to Japan and France earlier in the competition.

It was the team’s worst showing at the Olympics. 

The team registered its only win at the Olympics in 2000 when they stunned a Brazil side featuring Ronaldihno.

In 2016‚ SA lost to Denmark and drew with Brazil and Iraq as they again finished at the bottom of the log.

While the future of coach David Notoane is now in serious doubt, some blamed goalkeeper Williams for the team's poor showing at the games.

Others said the player was being unfairly targeted.

Here are some of the reactions online:

