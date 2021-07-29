'Flop' or fall guy? — Fans blame Ronwen Williams for SA under-23s crashing out of the Olympics
Ronwen Williams found himself on the Twitter trends list this week after the SA men's national football team bombed out of the Tokyo Olympics. targetted
Their exit was confirmed after a bruising 3-0 drubbing by Mexico in the last match of the group stages at the Sapporo Dome on Wednesday.
The result left the side rock bottom of their group, after losses to Japan and France earlier in the competition.
It was the team’s worst showing at the Olympics.
The team registered its only win at the Olympics in 2000 when they stunned a Brazil side featuring Ronaldihno.
In 2016‚ SA lost to Denmark and drew with Brazil and Iraq as they again finished at the bottom of the log.
While the future of coach David Notoane is now in serious doubt, some blamed goalkeeper Williams for the team's poor showing at the games.
Others said the player was being unfairly targeted.
Here are some of the reactions online:
yoh, uyavuza mos lo Ronwen Williams, yi Kaizer Chiefs material! https://t.co/6rZUhqbjly— Zukx (@ZukxDaKid) July 29, 2021
I dont see anything wrong with Ronwen Williams. If your goalkeeper is very busy on each and everygame due to por defense and ball position what do you expect, really🤷🏽♂️😒— #SoICalled New Single OUT NOW (@Cool_Clay) July 29, 2021
Ronwen Williams is experienced yet he played like an amateur 7 goals in 3 games dismal performance— IG: thatdude_sanza (@thatdude_sms) July 28, 2021
Football is a team sport until the goalkeeper conceds 4 goals, I don't blame Ronwen Williams for this loss. The boys lost concentration too many times.— Boikanyo (@Bkmat) July 25, 2021
please guys stop this thing. Ronwen Williams did his best. we have the most meanest ppl in this country. Bafana Bafana have always been bad at the back since the 90's.— I AM Mike (@THEMENZI) July 29, 2021