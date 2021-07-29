Baxter was asked what can be expected of Chiefs in the 2021-22 season.

“As a coach you’ve got to be very careful making hot air type of promises just to stir up enthusiasm‚” he responded.

“Kaizer Chiefs have not won anything for a long time. They have got close‚ but they’ve not won anything. When I first came it was the same sort of situation.

“Now I didn’t promise that I would win something in the first year when I was here before‚ and I won’t promise that now. Because those sort of over-optimistic promises in some way put pressure on these players who have to go out and deliver that.

“But what I will promise them [the supporters] is that the work that we do here at Naturena will prepare these soldiers for battle. And when we go into battle I will promise them that we will not sell ourselves cheaply.

“That will be a promise that I will make them. Now hopefully that will lead to results‚ confidence in the group‚ belief in what we’re doing‚ and that will fuel better results‚ and we will then kick on‚ and start to bring some pride to the supporters‚ pride to the players.

“And I’m not saying it’s not been done before‚ but I’m just saying that is what needs to be done if we’re going to have the sort of results that we need to pick up some silverware.”

Baxter – after coaching Bafana in a tempestuous first stint in 2004 and 2005‚ failing to qualify for the 2006 World Cup – returned to SA football amid much scepticism as Chiefs coach in 2012. He impressively won league and cup doubles in 2012-13 and 2014-15.