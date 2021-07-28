New AmaKhosi signing Keagan Dolly: 'I started supporting Chiefs since the age of five'

Keagan Dolly says he was a introduced to being a childhood supporter of Kaizer Chiefs, the club he joined on Tuesday, by his father.

The 28-year-old product of Safa’s School of Excellence and Mamelodi Sundowns’ and Ajax Cape Town’s youth academies, joined Chiefs in arguably the biggest transfer of the 2021-22 pre-season window, having been out of contract at Montpellier.

From Westbury, near Soweto, the skilful left wing Dolly said he inherited being a Chiefs fan from his father Ramon Dolly – who works with his son’s agency, Paul Mitchell’s Siyavuma Sports.

“Since I was young my father introduced me to Kaizer Chiefs. I started supporting Chiefs I think since the age of five,” Dolly said.

“I would attend the stadiums, watch the likes of ‘Shoes’ Moshoeu, may his soul rest in peace.

“I grew up watching Stanton Fredericks, I grew up watching Jabu Pule. I even used to dye my hair like Pule when I used to play for Westbury Arsenal.

“So it’s not new to me. I know what the club is about, I know the mentality at the club. And I’m just ready to get settled in and down to business.”

Dolly spent four-and-a-half seasons at Montpellier, who he joined from Sundowns midway through the 2016-17 season, shortly after winning the 2016 Caf Champions League with the Brazilians.