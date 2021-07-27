Kaizer Chiefs’ energetic activity in the transfer market is continuing‚ with a number of high-profile players on the club’s radar and Amakhosi apparently close to signing Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander.

A source close to developments has told TimesLIVE that there are a few loose ends to be tied up for Montpellier left midfielder Dolly‚ who is out of contract‚ and ex-Bidvest Wits defensive central midfielder Alexander to join Amakhosi.

The source indicated that the arrival of Alexander, 32, could spell the end of contract renewal negotiations for Amakhosi’s 10-year midfield servant Willard Katsande, 35.

Alexander is also out of contract as his deal for Odisha FC in India — where he was signed by new Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter‚ who is known to be a fan of the defensive midfielder’s capabilities — ended this month.