Recently signed Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has settled in nicely at Chloorkop thanks to some help from close friend and former teammate Aubrey Modiba.

Kekana and Modiba‚ who played together at SuperSport United for a number of years‚ have reunited at Sundowns where they will be looking to help their new employers defend their league title.

Sundowns boosted their squad during the off-season with the acquisitions of defenders Kekana‚ Divine Lunga from Golden Arrows‚ and Neo Maema and Sifiso Ngobeni from Bloemfontein Celtic.

Co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi‚ Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena have beefed up their attacking department with Slovakian Pavol Šafranko from Romanian Liga 1 top-flight side Sepsi OSK Sf and Thabiso Kutumela from Maritzburg United.

Kekana said the familiar faces he's seen at Chloorkop since his arrival during preseason training helped him to settle down at his new environment and to hit the ground running.