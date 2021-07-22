SA U23 football team to take on hosts Japan as 2020 Olympics finally get under way

Before the 2010 World Cup, billboards across SA shouted, “The waiting is over”.

After what had seemed an eternity, the first match exploded into life. The sideshows and build-up were quickly consigned to history.

On Thursday, the SA men’s U23 football team go into battle against hosts Japan on day one of competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

There have been so many sideshows, such uncertainty and rumours that we wondered if we’d ever reach this point where the 2020 Games would kick off. Even if it was going to be a year later, in 2021.

But the waiting is finally over.

A lot of the build-up to the game against Japan has been around Covid-19.

In fact, the three positive cases among Team SA’s men’s football squad — two players and an official — were the first to be reported inside the Olympic Village bubble, “the safest place on earth” when it comes to Covid-19.

To say it has been a distraction is an understatement, with the affected players placed in quarantine and the remainder in isolation.

“It was very difficult,” admitted captain Tercious Malepe.

“We obviously didn’t expect to experience what we experienced here in the village and that came on the back of an arduous journey to get here.

“Our preparation has been less than ideal.

“We returned to SA from Egypt and had a short camp in Nelspruit (Mbombela) before leaving for Japan, where we were in isolation for a week.

“Not being allowed to leave our hotel rooms, we were only able to train for the first time on Monday.

“But it is what it is; circumstances out of our control. We’re here to play, not complain.”

Japan are huge favourites to pick up maximum points in their Group A opener on Thursday (kickoff 1pm SA time).