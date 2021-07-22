Orlando Pirates unveil their new kit
Orlando Pirates have unveiled their home and away kit for the 2021-22 season‚ which the club says is a combination of vintage and modern.
The all-black home kit keeps to simplicity in design and the traditional look of the club. A pale blue away kit has drawn the most attention.
Like last season’s striking orange away kit‚ the blue is a break from the traditional white away jersey.
Pirates said in a statement on Thursday: “The home jersey gives a strong nod to a club always respectful of its traditions‚ reimagining the iconic black colour-way of Orlando Pirates‚ and introducing a subtle‚ embossed skull and crossbones on the front of the jersey.
“It features a round neck collar‚ with the signature three white adidas stripes on the shoulder and red piping on the sleeve.
“This season’s away kit is where the club breaks with tradition for a second year in a row. Following last season’s bold orange away jersey‚ the 2021-22 away kit is a striking mint colour‚ with white cuffs and a V-neck.
“The embossed skull and crossbones is offset on the side of the jersey‚ providing further evidence of the club’s constant progression‚ looking to surprise and delight fans with unexpected ideas.”
Pirates’ media officer Thandi Merafe was quoted as saying: “Orlando Pirates is a unique team with a unique history in South African football. We wanted to keep the design of this season’s kit simple‚ but bold enough to reflect the expectation of the Club for the coming season‚ and that is to win.”
The new Pirates kit will be worn for the first time on the pitch in the preseason Carling Black label Cup at Orlando Stadium on August 1.
Pirates' statement said: It will be available to purchase from today‚ July 22‚ exclusively at the Pirates Shop‚ online at piratesshop.co.za at a retail price of R799 (Men & Women)‚ R699 (Kids) and adidas.co.za‚ and adidas Sandton Flagship Store.
"From the July 26 it will be available in adidas stores countrywide‚ and sports retailers across the country from July 29‚ at a retail price of adults (Men & Women) R999‚ kids R899."
The initial public reaction reaction on social media was mixed.
@ElDavids1 tweeted: "From Orange Farm FC to Blue Bulls FC go back to white".
@_mrthabiso32 tweeted: "I'm loving the new kit. Hopefully it will bring trophies too. We need to defend the Mtn8 and Become DStv Prem Champs. Nedbank will be a bonus."