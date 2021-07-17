“An objection was made to the improper way in which the club was trying to proceed and the panel ordered‚ for the sake of fairness‚ that the club file the necessary paperwork by Tuesday. The hearings will continue next Saturday.”

The DC hearing on Saturday is the latest event in the long saga involving Royal AM‚ the GladAfrica’s (National First Division‚ or NFD) final standings and the PSL’s promotion-relegation playoffs.

An arbitration result before the final game of the NFD had awarded three points to Sekhukhune United regarding a game in February where Polokwane City did not field the required five under-23 players.

After the final round of results‚ this made Sekhukhune champions and up for automatic promotion to the PSL‚ and bumped Royal down to the playoffs.

Royal did not honour any of their playoff matches‚ interpreting an interdict they had earlier obtained against the playoffs proceeding as applying because they were applying to take their case to the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ which is an ongoing matter.

The PSL’s legal advice had been that the interdict fell away once deputy judge president Roland Sutherland had dismissed Royal’s leave to appeal to the high court‚ which had earlier upheld the arbitration ruling‚ so proceeded with the playoffs.