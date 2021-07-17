Kaizer Motaung Jr's rallying call to players

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has issued a rallying call to the players to produce a magical performance against Al Ahly and leave the Moroccan city of Casablanca as kings of Africa.

Underdogs Amakhosi take on overwhelming favourites the Egyptian Red Devils, who are coached by former Mamelodi coach Pitso Mosimane, in Saturday’s hugely anticipated Caf Champions League final at the Mohammed V Stadium.

Chiefs will be playing in their first final of this prestigious and much sought after continental competition against the pedigreed Al Ahly side that are looking for their 10th.

“Now it is time to go out there and represent everything that we know about this beautiful badge and crest of Amakhosi and be kings on the day,” said Motaung Jr who is the son of club owner and chairperson Kaizer Sr.

“We are looking for a magical performance tonight that is full of grit and heart because we have come too far just to come this far. The scene is set, the stage will be lit tonight, it’s showtime and it is the moment we have all been dreaming about and visualising about.”

Motaung Jr said the mood in the camp is that of calmness as players are fully aware of the mighty task that awaits them on the field during the 90 or 120 minutes or even the dreaded penalties if the match gets there.

“The players and everyone in camp is focused and we know that the job on the field is going to be the most important thing for the 90 or 120 minutes or even penalties.

“So, the mood is calm, it’s all about an understanding the bigger picture and the significance of this occasion.

“From the chairman’s side, of course he is our leader, he is on the forefront and this is envisioned for this club.

“This is the beginning of what the future holds for the chairman for this brand and his message will always be about love and peace and being excellent on the pitch.

“We have heard him as the soldiers on the ground and what we must do now is to execute the plan.”