Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane wary of underdogs Kaizer Chiefs in Champions League final

Pitso Mosimane has said that Al Ahly need to respect the prickly rank underdogs in Saturday’s Caf Champions League final, Kaizer Chiefs.

Some ex-Ahly legends have suggested their old team, the record nine-time and defending Champions League holders, need to show up to win a seeming mismatch at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca on Saturday (kickoff 8pm in Morocco, 9pm SA time).

Mosimane has cautioned of Chiefs’ awkward football.

Chiefs showed in their 1-0 aggregate semifinal shock of Wydad Athletic they have no qualms, aware of their lack of pedigree and experience at this level, of unashamedly throwing their existence into defence mode.

The team who had never previously reached a Champions League group stage, have two other potential straws to clutch at as potential advantages.

The DStv Premiership ended six weeks ago.

On the other hand, Ahly, in a gruelling season in which they have also competed in the Fifa Club World Cup, have 11 matches remaining, facing the distraction of trailing Zamalek by 10 points (with four games in hand) in the Egyptian Premier League.

Also, new head coach Stuart Baxter’s work permit coming through means Amakhosi are much more unpredictable.

Baxter’s presence might also instil some psychological wariness from Ahly’s players, as he was the coach who oversaw also rank underdogs Bafana Bafana’s 1-0 shock of Egypt in the last-16 at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.