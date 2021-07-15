Judgement has been reserved in Royal AM's application at the South Gauteng High Court to have Premier Soccer League (PSL) acting CEO Mato Madlala held in contempt of court.

The application was heard in front of Judge Windell J on Wednesday. A judgement is expected in the next few days.

TimesLIVE understands that legal representatives for Royal‚ having initially asked for a communal measure‚ had moved for jail time for Madlala on Wednesday.

The hearing is the latest event in the long saga involving Royal AM‚ the GladAfrica Championship's (National First Division‚ or NFD) final standings and the PSL's promotion-relegation playoffs.

An arbitration result ahead of the final game of the NFD had awarded three points to Sekhukhune United regarding a game in February where Polokwane City did not field the required five under-23 players.