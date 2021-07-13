SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs’ renowned chief scout Walter Steenbok is on the three-man shortlist to be appointed Safa’s technical director.

Safa have had head of coach education Frans Mogashoa as acting technical director since August 2020‚ following the departure of Neil Tovey from the post in June of that year when he did not renew his contract.

Steenbok is the renowned former Mamelodi Sundowns scout who is reputed to have played a role in the emergence of Percy Tau and signings of Gaston Sirino and Ali Meza at that club. He discovered ex-Chiefs star Knowledge Musona in Zimbabwe‚ and Bafana Bafana’s 2010 World Cup midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane from the lower leagues.

Motlanthe was asked on Tuesday about information received by TimesLIVE that Steenbok is on the verge of leaving Naturena and joining Safa.

“Walter came to present to the [Safa] technical committee with the two others. The decision has not yet been made‚” Motlanthe said.

“He is one of the candidates. We are just waiting for finalisation from the technical committee.”

Asked of there is any timeline on the final recommendation coming back from the technical committee or an appointment being made‚ Motlanthe said the level four lockdown for Covid-19 has slowed the process.

“We met last time‚ and then Covid happened and the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] spoke. But we are pushing to have it finalised as soon as possible‚” Motlanthe said.

Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa said he had no knowledge of a potential move from the club to Safa of Steenbok. “I have not had any information on that‚” Maphosa said.

Steenbok is the head of scouting at Chiefs. His social media profiles list him as a Safa PRO License coach‚ instructor and Bafana Bafana scout‚ who has a Masters in Science‚ his dissertation having been in sports directorship. He is the author of The Football Scouting Bible.