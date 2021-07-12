Bafana Bafana can go all the way, Aubrey Baartman says

Bafana Bafana's head of delegation Aubrey Baartman hopes that the country’s good form in the Cosafa Cup will translate into the national team being crowned winners of the tournament next week



The SA men’s “B” team is on top of Group A with six points in the bag from two wins against Botswana and Eswatini...