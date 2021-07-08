Change your ways, Hunt tells ‘trigger-happy’ Chippa boss

Continual hirings and firings must come to an end if team are to achieve success, new coach says

New Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt is coming into the job with his eyes wide open and has advised his new boss to change his ways.



The Gqeberha side on Wednesday announced the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt for the upcoming DStv Premiership season...