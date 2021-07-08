Bringing trophies or 'sacked before September'? — SA reacts to Gavin Hunt joining Chippa United

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt's move to Chippa United shook the social media TLs on Wednesday, with many weighing in on whether he will be a success at the club.

Hunt was named as Chippa's coach for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday, signing a two-year deal with club boss Chippa Mpengesi.

The coach, who was fired by Chiefs in May, said he will tap into the talent in the Eastern Cape when building his side.

Hunt comes with proven success, having won three league titles with SuperSport United and one with Bidvest Wits, but has signed for a club known to fire coaches whenever it feels they’re not producing the desired results.

Chippa started last season with Lehlohonolo Seema as head coach but it wasn't long before he was replaced by Dan Malesela. Malesela was later replaced by Mbuyiselo Sambo as caretaker coach and then Vladislav Heric — who was fired two matches before the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Pitso Mosimane told the SA Football Journalists’ Association (Safja) on Wednesday that Chippa United was a pressure pot but he understood why Hunt took the job.

“In our language we say ‘ijob ijob’ [a job is a job]. You can’t choose. As long as you are coaching football‚ I agree with Gavin — you must just coach football. But that’s football life — that’s how it is.

“I think he’s one of the most successful coaches in SA football. I’ve had battles with him on the pitch‚ and he’s been a decent guy‚ a very decent guy.”

The appointment raised eyebrows on social media with some hailing the appointment and others joking that he should already start looking for his next club.