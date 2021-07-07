Soccer

Lesufi pleads for Chiefs’ squad to get vaccinated ahead of Caf Champions League final

‘We need them fit and ready’

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 07 July 2021
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. File photo.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has made a special plea to have the Kaizer Chiefs team vaccinated ahead of the CAF Champions League final.

Amakhosi face Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly in Morocco next Saturday.

This comes after Amakhosi followed up a 1-0 away win over Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca last month with a draw at FNB Stadium.

Lesufi said Amakhosi needed to be vaccinated to avoid unforeseen circumstances that could hinder the team from representing SA.

“I am making a special plea to have the entire Amakhosi camp Kaizer Chiefs vaccinated so they can be ready to represent the country,” Lesufi wrote on Twitter.

“On the eve of their semifinal match, almost half the team fell victims to Covid-19. We need the entire team to be ready and fit to bring the Caf [Champions League] cup home.”

Attempts to get further comment from Lesufi were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Comment will be included once received.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane said Amakhosi will go into the final as “underdogs”, a position he is comfortable with.

“We are going there knowing again we will be underdogs, but we have three-and-a-half weeks to prepare thoroughly. We want to thank the Lord and everyone who has been with us through thick and thin and who have helped us to make it this far,” said Zwane.

On Twitter, Mosimane jokingly declared the upcoming match a “war”.

“See you in Casablanca. Date is set. I can see none of the two teams Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Ahly have declared war yet. I wonder Why? Should I jump first?” tweeted Mosimane.

On the Al Ahly website, Mosimane said the team was expecting a tough few weeks.

"The period following the CAF Champions League final will be the most difficult in the absence of the team's players who will be with the Olympics team.”

