Lesufi pleads for Chiefs’ squad to get vaccinated ahead of Caf Champions League final

This comes after Amakhosi followed up a 1-0 away win over Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca last month with a draw at FNB Stadium.

Lesufi said Amakhosi needed to be vaccinated to avoid unforeseen circumstances that could hinder the team from representing SA.

“I am making a special plea to have the entire Amakhosi camp Kaizer Chiefs vaccinated so they can be ready to represent the country,” Lesufi wrote on Twitter.

“On the eve of their semifinal match, almost half the team fell victims to Covid-19. We need the entire team to be ready and fit to bring the Caf [Champions League] cup home.”