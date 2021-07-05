We can stop Kane, says Danish defender Christensen

Denmark’s Andreas Christensen believes his side’s Premier League players have what it takes to stop England striker Harry Kane and silence Wembley Stadium when they meet in their Euro 2020 semifinal on Wednesday.



The 25-year-old defender’s club side Chelsea have a good record against the England No 9 and Denmark may also gain from the insight of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who is a teammate of Kane’s at Tottenham...