Bafana's Mkhalele confident team will deliver gold
Excitement as Cosafa Cup set to kick off on Tuesday in Nelson Mandela Bay
Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele is confident his young squad will do well and deliver gold for the team in the Cosafa Cup, which starts on Tuesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Bafana will kick off their Group A campaign against neighbouring Botswana...
