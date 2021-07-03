Chippa plan to keep majority of squad
Chippa United plan to keep most of their players as they prepare for the new DStv Premiership season.
The Gqeberha-based side have a lot on their plate dealing with player contracts and searching for a replacement for coach Lehlohonolo Seema, who has joined Golden Arrows...
