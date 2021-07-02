Kane the best player I’ve played with — Grealish

PREMIUM

England midfielder Jack Grealish says captain Harry Kane is the best player he has ever played with and tipped the Tottenham Hotspur forward to break the Premier League scoring record.



Kane drew a blank in each of England’s three group games at Euro 2020 but scored the second goal in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Germany which put them into a quarterfinal clash with Ukraine in Rome on Saturday...