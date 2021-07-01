Chippa searching for new coach after Seema’s exit
Chippa United are now left with the headache of searching for a coach before the new DStv Premiership season kicks off following the departure of Lehlohonolo Seema, who had helped to save the club’s PSL status.
Seema, 41, replaced Vladislav Heric when he was called back for a second stint at the Gqeberha side to help them through their last two matches in the league last season...
