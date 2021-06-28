‘History is made’: SA celebrates Kaizer Chiefs reaching the Caf Champions League final

Kaizer Chiefs fans are elated about the team making it to the Caf Champions League for the first time in their history.

Amakhosi will compete against Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly in Casablanca on July 17 after they held Moroccan giants Wydad to a goalless draw at FNB Stadium on Saturday night. Amakhosi won 1-0 against their opponents during the first leg.

The draw against Wydad was enough to qualify them for their first Champions League final.

Seasoned sportscaster Robert Marawa described the result as “an achievement that will make past generations of this great institution very, very proud from those who’ve sadly passed on to those still with us today”.

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane said should the team make history and win the Caf Championship League, their win would be dedicated to club chairman Kaizer Motaung.

“It was never going to be an easy journey for us. We knew it was going to be tough to compete against the best teams in Africa. We just want to thank the man above for giving us the strength and power to get this far,” said Zwane, adding the team was focused on making it to the finals.