Soccer

Ancient England-Germany history will count for little

Yashoda the elephant oracle has predicted a German victory over the old enemy

By Simon Evans - 28 June 2021

While all the reminders of past encounters, penalty shoot-outs and “curses” ahead of England’s last-16 meeting with Germany resonate with many, for those who will play at Wembley on Tuesday it is ancient — and largely irrelevant — history.

England have lost to Germany in their last three knockout meetings at major tournaments, in 1990, 1996 and 2010, with the first two coming after penalty shoot-outs in the semifinals being particularly painful...

