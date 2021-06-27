Draw with Richards Bay keeps Chippa in top flight

VUYOKAZI NKANJENI

After a hard-fought battle to save their DStv Premiership status, Chippa United head coach Lehlohonolo Seema says he will give his players a short break to recuperate so they can come back with fresh legs when the next season kicks off.

Chippa played to a 1-1 draw against Richards Bay in the promotional-relegation playoffs which saw them lead the log on seven points on Saturday at Umhlathuze Sports Stadium, securing their PSL status.

However, there still remains some confusion over Royal AM’s status as this KwaZulu-Natal team are still waging a war against the PSL and the playoffs.

Earlier, Seema’s troops won 2-1 in the first leg match against Richards Bay and scored their second three points via a walkover after Royal AM did not take the field for their first fixture against Chippa.

The Gqeberha-based side went ahead in the 57th minute as Peter Maloisane calmly finished off from close range.

Siyabonga Vilane drew level for Richards Bay in the 73rd minute after heading home.

“We played a very difficult game,” Seema said.

“Richards Bay knew that if they won this match they stood a very good chance of getting promotion, hence we had to box smart.

“We never underestimated them.

“We have all seen how good they are and they pushed us to the limit, but of course our experience came through and I think it’s what helped us in the end.

“This game was not about playing good football, it was just about us getting results, so that we can give ourselves a chance of staying in the premier league.

“I am happy with the performance of the guys, especially the fight and the determination; to keep their nerves calm throughout all the this time since the start of the playoffs.

“They have really been professionals and I am happy about that,” the coach said.

“We are also happy that we have fought to live another day in the Premier League, and hopefully we will start better and make sure we don’t find ourselves in the same situation again.

“I want to say to the supporters of Chippa United: I hope they are happy that their team is here [in the PSL].

“Whatever the problem was, it will be fixed, and we will make them happy come next season.

“The players now need a short break because soon they need to be back so that we can start preparing for our preseason.”

Seema thanked Chippa’s chair, Siviwe Mpengesi, for supporting him, the technical team, players and management.

“I never felt that I was coming for a second stint [at the club], it always felt that I have been here all this time,” Seema said.

Chippa’s last playoff fixture is scheduled for Wednesday against Royal AM, a match that is unlikely to take place.