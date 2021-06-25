Weekend win could see Chippa retain PSL status

Chilli Boys centre-back Ayabulela Konqobe vows team will make it count in Richards Bay

A win against Richards Bay in the second leg of the DStv Premiership relegation/promotion playoffs could see Chippa United retain their status in the top league on Saturday when they play at the Umhlathuze Sports Stadium (3pm).



The Gqeberha side are leading the playoffs log with six points from two matches...