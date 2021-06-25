Meet the doctors blazing new trails in sports medicine

Four doctors are blazing a trail in sports medicine and have established themselves as the go-to guys that various sporting organisations in the country rely on for expertise in athletes’ medical rehabilitation and recovery programmes.

Dr Thulani Ngwenya and Dr Crosby Mulungwa do work with the South African Football Association (Safa), while Dr Jerome Mampane and Dr Moshe Magethi are with SA Rugby.

Dr Ngwenya is Safa’s chief medical officer and will be in charge of the Cosafa Cup in Nelson Mandela Bay next month.

Dr Mulungwa is the team doctor for the national men’s Under-23 team and will accompany the side at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Dr Mampane is a Rugby World Cup-winner with the Springboks and Dr Magethi works as the women’s national team doctor.

The four doctors have fearlessly traversed a journey that is less travelled by many like them.

They came together and combined their skills to form Sports Medicine Africa, a multi-sports entity to address the needs of a wide scope of athletes, ranging from recreational sport and exercise participants to high performance and elite athletes.

“We started individually as doctors with a view to having seen that there was a gap in the market for sports and exercise medical practitioners, specifically in the area that we are based in and also with a view that the kind of services we wanted to offer were not available in black communities,” said Dr Mampane.

Sports Medicine Africa specialises in health consultations, physiotherapy, sport pathology, ultrasound sports neurotherapy, blood testing, dietary consultation, and rehabilitation programmes.

Dr Ngwenya and Dr Mlungwa met while working for Sascoc (The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee) at the Zone 5 Africa Games in Angola in 2016.

“However, we only started discussing the potential of establishing Sports Medicine Africa during the Commonwealth Games in Australia,” said Dr Ngwenya, who is popularly known as the Bafana Bafana doctor.

Dr Mampane and Dr Magethi met at a hospital they worked together at in Limpopo. At the time they did not know the other two doctors, Ngwenya and Mlungwa.

It was during the Craven Week in Limpopo that Mlungwa and Mampane convinced each other to join forces with the other two doctors. When the four medical men got to know each other better they decided to start their own practice.

“One thing led to another and we eventually all had a meeting together,” says Magethi, who won the Africa Cup with the national women’s rugby team and also works with Mampane at the Lions Rugby Union.