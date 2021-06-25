Even Sundowns will watch in envy if shock package Chiefs reach Caf final

Kaizer Chiefs’ progression to the Caf Champions League semifinals, where they have an excellent chance of reaching the final against Wydad Casablanca, has been distinct in nature from previous such runs by Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their almost accidental semifinal against Wydad at FNB Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 6pm).

They earned the lead with a heroic, committed defensive display sticking to a parked bus game plan with Spartan discipline at Stade Mohamed V on Saturday, and also Samir Nurkovic’s VAR-confirmed goal.

The tie is not over. Wydad have all the class to pounce should Chiefs get the balance wrong between remaining compact and putting pressure in attack on the crack Moroccan outfit.

But keep their heads and display the same calm fight as they did on Morocco, and Chiefs can find themselves as one of the most unlikely finalists of a Champions League in the competition’s history.

They would join Pirates – winners in 1995 and finalists in 2013 – and Sundowns – finalists in 2001 and winners in 2016 – as SA teams to have reached a Champions League final.

Chiefs’ pedigree is undoubted domestically, though it has been tarnished by six seasons without a trophy.

Amakhosi like to claim they have always sought success on the continent. That simply cannot be true when a club with such resources had never reached a Champions League group stage before this season.

Chiefs were one of the pathfinders into African competitions soon after the readmission to international sport in the 1990s, beating Angola’s Interclube to lift the 2001 Caf Cup Winners’ Cup.