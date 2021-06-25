Chiefs block out noise and focus on beating Wydad

Blocking external information has been a key part of the preparation for Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their Caf Champions League semifinal second leg against Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic at FNB Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 6pm), defender Reeve Frosler has said.



Amakhosi won the first leg 1-0 via Samir Nurković’s strike in Morocco last week and will qualify for their first Champions League final if they can hold on to their lead against the two-time champions...