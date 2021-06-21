Swiss coach confident of last-16 spot despite tough travel

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic is confident his side have done enough to reach the last 16 at Euro 2020 after a 3-1 win over Turkey on Sunday but he criticised the long distances his side have had to travel during the tournament.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored two superb goals as Switzerland secured third place in Group A at Euro 2020 with the win against Turkey, but they now face an anxious wait to see if they will reach the last 16.

The Swiss, who finished level on four points with Wales but behind on goal difference, will hope to secure a spot in the knockouts as one of the four best third-placed finishers from the six groups.

"We scored a few goals but unfortunately we had more chances we didn't convert," Petkovic said. "It wasn't a perfect game but it was a good game."

"It should be enough to reach the knockout round."

The Swiss drew 1-1 with Wales in their opening match before being thumped 3-0 by a stylish Italy side who won the group.

Petkovic shuffled his defence following the game against Italy in a move he said was part of a plan to show more bite in attack and catch Turkey off guard.

"Tonight we also changed the set up on the ball and off the ball," he said. "I wanted to surprise Turkey. We managed to do so and I'm proud of how we played."

Switzerland opened their Euro 2020 campaign in Baku against Wales and then travelled to Rome to face Italy before returning to Azerbaijan for their final group match. Petkovic said the long distances they had to travel made preparation difficult.

"Tomorrow it will be the fourth time we are changing a two-hour time zone," the coach said. "That is not good for preparation."

"We had to travel so much and change so many things but I have to compliment my players how they reacted."

BAKU, June 20 (Reuters) - Turkey coach Senol Gunes blamed a number of factors for the "unacceptable performance" of his team at Euro 2020 but he is not planning to resign amid growing pressure back home.

Turkey, who finished bottom of Group A after losing all three games, were tipped as dark horses to do well in the tournament, but will head home after a dismal effort.

The game against Switzerland on Sunday encapsulated Turkey's tournament, as they began full of fire at a scintillating pace, only to collapse quickly as Switzerland outmanoeuvred them tactically to take an early lead before completing a 3-1 win.

"This young team will mark the next 10 years of Turkish football but we are well aware that such a performance at this tournaments is unacceptable," Gunes said.

"I am responsible for this," Gunes added, blaming the media response, his players' lack of experience, individual mistakes and bad luck for the team's worst-ever performance at a European Championship.

The 69-year-old coach, who led Turkey to a stunning third-place finish at the 2002 World Cup, has been back at the helm since 2019.

"I do not think of resignation at the moment, the bill of failure has to be paid but media is also responsible, the management is also responsible, the coaching team is also responsible," Gunes said.

"Players and individual mistakes are also responsible. Before the tournament, we were expected to play the final, and now we are being criticised so harshly.

"It was a big test for us but sometimes these failures can add more experience than success," Gunes added.

Defender Merih Demiral agreed that the experience, though painful, contained important learning points.

"When the expectations are high, the disappointment is bigger. We will be attending other tournaments in the future and show what we are made of," he said.

"We are a young squad, we will have chances to make it up. I apologise to our nation. I trust my friends, we have learned a lot from this experience." (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Ed Osmond)

