More drama: PSL says Chippa v Richards Bay playoff match going ahead

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have said that the opening playoff match Chippa United and Richards Bay FC will go ahead on Saturday at Nelson Mandela Stadium at 3pm, despite Royal AM’s vow to appeal the GladAfrica Championship legal saga at the Supreme Court.

Gauteng High Court deputy judge president Roland Sutherland on Friday night dismissed Royal AM’s application to have his initial order, which he gave last week on Saturday, reviewed in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

However, immediately after Sutherland’s order, the law firm representing Royal AM, Mabuza Attorneys, issued a notification letter to the PSL, indicating they will now appeal against Sutherland’s order via section 17(2)(b) of the Superior Courts Act . Section 17(2)(b) allows an aggrieved client to take a matter to the higher court even if a lower court dismissed their application for leave to appeal.

Mabuza Attorneys’ letter to the PSL added: “As you will recall the order of His Lordship Justice Nyathi AJ granted Royal AM an interim order to the effect that pending the final determination for leave to appeal the commencement of the 2021 GladAfrica promotion/relegation playoffs is suspended.”

However, the PSL have taken the contradictory view that the playoffs are no longer interdicted after Sutherland’s order on Friday night dismissing Royal’s appeal.

In press release on Saturday the PSL stated: “Yesterday evening (June 18 2021), Judge Roland Sutherland handed down an order dismissing Royal AM Football Club’s application for leave to appeal.