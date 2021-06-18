Dutch can improve further despite easing into second round, says De Boer

The Netherlands still have room to improve despite sealing a place in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 with a game to spare, coach Frank de Boer said after his side’s 2-0 victory against Austria on Thursday.

The win ensured the Dutch would finish top of Group C.

The Dutch had beaten Ukraine in their opening match of the tournament.

“Overall I am happy with our performance.

“But we could have done a lot better in possession,” De Boer said.

“We improved defensively, we didn’t give away as many chances as against Ukraine.

“But it was frustrating how quickly we lost the ball on many occasions.

“We can do a lot better, but that’s good, you don’t want to peak too early.”

The Dutch coach said he was not sure how many players would be rested for their final group match against North Macedonia on Monday, which is essentially a dead rubber as their opponents cannot progress into the next round.

“We will see who needs rest, and who wants to stay in the rhythm of playing,” De Boer said.

“Having five substitutions at hand certainly creates a lot of options.”

His captain, Georginio Wijnaldum, has warned against complacency now that the first hurdle has been cleared.

“It’s a bit of luxury to be through already, but we need to be aware of the temptation to relax.

“We have to stay focused, this team needs to work hard to get a result,” he said.

Austria coach Franco Foda said his side were not brave enough to take the game to hosts Netherlands as they meekly slipped to a 2-0 defeat.

Austria must now beat the Ukraine in their final pool game in Bucharest on Monday to ensure they advance to the last-16, or else they face an anxious wait to see if they are among the four best third-placed teams that go through to the knockout stages.

Foda’s players rarely took the game to the Dutch, and aside from a few half-chances, battled to create anything in their opponent’s box.

“We weren’t brave enough,” he said.

“We gave away too many balls too easily and invited them to go on the counterattack.

“We created a few opportunities ourselves but were not clinical enough to finish them.

“We tried to play around and down the wings instead of penetrating the penalty-box.

“But the opponent played very well, they were always compact and defended well.

“Either we didn’t cross or we didn’t shoot.

“We weren’t determined enough, we lacked purpose.

“It wasn’t enough going forward.”

Foda felt his side needed to take more care of the ball when they were in possession.

He was buoyed by an improved second half display, though the fact Austria managed just a single shot on target the whole game illustrated their struggles.

“The Dutch team had good transitions and there were some weaknesses in our defensive play,” he said.

“Every lost ball we gave away hurt, but after their second goal we still gave everything, though I must say we were also fortunate they did not score a third.

“We wanted to achieve more, but we played against a top team with very good strikers. We tried everything.”