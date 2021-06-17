Royal AM win another round of their standoff with the PSL as playoffs are stopped again

Royal AM have once again succeeded in stopping the start of the premiership playoffs after the Premier Soccer League grudgingly acceded to the Durban club's demand to halt the match that was to get under way in Gqeberha on Thursday afternoon.

The playoff schedule was to get under way with a clash between Richards Bay FC and Chippa United‚ but Royal AM insisted that the PSL abide by the order given by acting judge Nyathi AJ of the Gauteng high court on Monday night and call off the games.

The lower-tier side had given the PSL an ultimatum of 10am on Thursday morning to suspend the matches or face further legal action.

“Be that as it may, and due to the dispute on the correct interpretation of the Nyathi AJ order raised in your letter (set on June 16), we (PSL lawyers) are instructed that the commencement of the 2021 GladAfrica promotion/relegation play off matches between Chippa United FC and Richards Bay FC, scheduled for 3pm this afternoon (Thursday), will be postponed.

“Our client (PSL) will communicate to all affected clubs shortly. This is in no manner whatsoever an admission that your client’s (Royal AM) position is correct — it is not,” the PSL lawyers concluded in their two-page letter to Royal AM on Thursday.

Royal AM had threatened to take the matter back to court if the PSL had gone ahead and started the playoffs on Thursday afternoon.

Royal are appealing against Gauteng high court deputy judge president Roland Sutherland's verdict‚ which upheld an arbitration award of three points to promotion rivals Sekhukhune United.