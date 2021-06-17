Improving Italy not a frontrunner in Euro 2020 race - Mancini

Roberto Mancini said France, Portugal and Belgium should be considered as favourites for Euro 2020 ahead of his Italy side after the Azzurri recorded their second consecutive 3-0 win at the tournament against Switzerland in Rome on Wednesday.

The impressive Manuel Locatelli scored either side of the break and Ciro Immobile added a late third as the Italians became the first team to book their place in the knockout stages and stretched their unbeaten run to 29 games in all competitions.

The manner of their victory, which followed an equally dominant dismantling of Turkey in the tournament’s opening game last Friday, has raised hopes among Italy fans that they could go all the way this summer.

“France, Portugal and Belgium are all at the Euros,” Mancini told a news conference.

“One is the world champion, one is the European champion and the other is ranked number one in the world.

“These are teams that have been built over years and are further along than us in development. But anything can happen in football.”

He added: “There is room for improvement. We have some young players who have never even played in European cups at club level, so these guys have enormous room for improvement.”

Italy’s progress to the last-16 is already secured, but they face a final Group A game against Wales at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday and would fall to second place with a defeat.

Mancini’s side lost captain Giorgio Chiellini to injury in the first half and he was asked whether players will be rested or rotated for their final group game.

“We will see what the condition of the players is, because it was a tough, difficult game, there were some players who were very tired at the end. We will see over the next couple of days and then we will decide,” he said.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic and captain Granit Xhaka made no excuses for their performance after they were thoroughly outplayed and now face a must-win game against Turkey in their last Group A match.

“We played a strong team, they caused us a lot of problems. We were insecure, which is usually not our character,” said a thunderous-looking Petkovic at the post-match news conference.

“We are disappointed in terms of what we showed on the pitch. I’ve already talked to the players and told them we must be disappointed tonight, but from tomorrow we need to be positive for our decisive game against Turkey if we are to make it through to the round of 16.”

Wednesday’s defeat in Rome leaves Switzerland with only one point from their opening two fixtures and in order to have any chance of advancing, they will need to beat Turkey in Baku on Sunday.

“We want to remain positive despite the well-deserved defeat. With a win against Turkey, we still have a good chance of qualifying,” added captain Xhaka.

“We had big plans for this match against Italy. But we lost the duels and lost too many easy balls. We weren't close enough to our opponents. We have to play more aggressively and be more compact.

“If you give the Italians as much room as we did, then you are always going to be running after your opponent. And when you give up possession as much as we did, you never find tranquillity in your game. We didn't have enough players who wanted the ball,” the midfielder added.

“We can talk a lot now, but the reality is that we lost. We don't have to point the finger at each other, but rather look together to see what we can improve."

