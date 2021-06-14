New premiership season and start of playoffs under threat as Royal AM file bid to stop games

The PSL's response through lawyers Webber Wentzel said, among other things: "Our client (the PSL) does not intend to deal with all the allegations in your letter. Our client's omission to do should not be construed as an omission or waiver of any kind.

"Our instructions are that the play-offs will proceed as advised in the attached circulars. Royal AM is advised to comply with all the pre-match requirements and to play in the matches as scheduled. If Royal AM fails to appear for the matches, any harm it suffers, in accordance with the provisions of the NSL handbook, will be harm of Royal AM's own making.

"The NSL did its level best, even beyond the bounds of what is reasonable in the circumstances, to have the disputes regarding the Epstein and Cassim awards heard by the high court, and made it clear at all stages that the play-offs must begin, at the latest, on June 15 2021. The deputy judge president also went to extraordinary efforts to accommodate the hearing and to hand down an order the next day.

"The PSL will oppose any application your client seeks to bring and will ask for a punitive costs order against your client."

In the application seen by TimesLIVE, Mkhize wrote on page 26 of 28 pages of the urgency of her appeal and said the matter had to be resolved before the commencement of the promotion/relegation play-offs.

“The legal question whether the award is lawful or unlawful had to be resolved before the play-offs as that was what was required to determine which team would rightfully automatically be promoted to the DStv Premiership.

“Royal AM launches this application on an extremely urgent basis and will seek to have the matter heard on June 14 2021 before the play-offs start the following day,” she said on page 27 of her application.

Monday's events came two days after Polokwane City’s application to the Johannesburg high court to have an arbitration overturned that deducted three points from the side and awarded them to Sekhukhune was dismissed.

Having heard counsel on behalf of all parties on Friday‚ Sutherland on Saturday issued an order dismissing the application brought by Polokwane City to review the arbitration award given by Epstein.