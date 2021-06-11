From firing Hunt to Stuart Baxter's return - a timeline of two hectic weeks at Amakhosi
Fans of Kaizer Chiefs have witnessed several changes in a frantic couple of weeks - from the team's performance to the sacking and hiring of new management.
Performance-wise, Amakhosi managed to clinch the final top 8 spot during a match against TS Galaxy. The win happened under the guidance of assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillion Sheppard after the sacking of Gavin Hunt.
Here are three major changes seen in the Kaizer Chiefs set-up recently:
Firing Gavin Hunt: May 28
Amakhosi announced the firing of coach Gavin Hunt with just two matches left in their 2020-21 DStv Premiership season. The club said Zwane and Sheppard would take over until a new coach was appointed.
Chiefs did not initially announce who would be named as the new coach, leaving fans to speculate about the possible candidates.
Hunt joined the club in September last year in the hope of bringing silverware to Amakhosi but instead the Soweto giants are now in their longest period without winning a trophy.
Hiring Molefi Ntseki: May 31
Three days later, Kaizer Chiefs announced the appointment of fired Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki as its head of technical and the youth development academy. Ntseki is on a three-year contract but has the option to renew for a further two years.
Ntseki told TimesLIVE he was happy to join Chiefs, saying he had no doubt he would make a significant impact during his tenure. Club chairman Kaizer Motaung and fans were equally proud of the appointment.
Motaung said Ntseki brought the necessary experience to the club as he has worked in all stages of football.
The return of Stuart Baxter as coach: June 9
This week Amakhosi announced that former coach Stuart Baxter signed a two-year contract, with the option to extend for another two years, after the sacking of Hunt.
Motaung said Zwane and Sheppard would remain as assistant coaches. He spoke glowingly of Baxter, whom he said understands the team and its culture.
He said there were no issues bringing Baxter back as he left on good terms and after winning the league trophy in 2015.
“We believe he will be able to work within our current set-up and will use the time to understand some of the players he’s not familiar with. We need the coach to have enough time and prepare adequately for the new season,” said Motaung.