Fans to have their say in popular Carling Black Label Cup

Although soccer lovers will not be allowed to watch the popular Carling Black Label Cup game between Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates due to Covid-19 restrictions, they will still have a say on match day.

The clash will take place on July 31 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The pre-season cup encounter between the clubs has attracted huge crowds since its inception in 2011.

This year the tournament returns after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The unique clash will once again put the power in the capable hands of the fans as they select their starting line-up and game-changers for the showpiece event.

In an effort to advance the overall experience this year, Champion fans are afforded the opportunity to select from some innovative game-changers.

As with every Carling Black Label Cup, the fans’ coaching journey will begin with them selecting the starting XI, followed by their preferred formation.

In addition to representing their team’s style of play, the formation brings structure and determines how the players, excluding the goalkeeper’s position, line up on the field, starting with the defensive positions.

Fans are further encouraged to select their preferred formation based on their selected players’ strengths and weaknesses as this will maximise the team’s efficiency.

Following the selection of the teams, the fans may vote for a player who they would like to take the first penalty should there be one during regulation time.

As this may be a more challenging game-changer to select from, the Amakhosi and Bucs fans have access to the Carling Black Label Cup website which will provide them with insights on individual player performance data.

That will assist them in making more informed decisions regarding player selection.

To truly experience the game their way, Champion coaches will have the final say on which player will marshal their team’s forces at the Carling Black Label Cup match as the third game-changer will see them select the team captain.

On match day, as with every technical team, the Champion coaches will have to observe the game and make critical decisions during the match to select their preferred substitutions, via Twitter, as the fourth game-changer.

The fifth and final game-changer proved to be a fan-favourite in 2019 as the Champion coaches’ final task is to reward the top performing player with the man-of-the-match accolade.

Like the substitution mechanism, fans will vote on Twitter and via USSD.

Carling Black Label brand director Arné Rust said: “The Carling Black Label Cup is all about engaging and rewarding the Champion fans.

“Twitter happens to be among the fastest growing social media networks and there are plenty of football fans who engage in football conversation on the platform.

“We would like to bring that online community closer to the game and ensure that their voices are heard in the Carling Black Label Cup.”

Consumers can enter by purchasing a selected Carling Black Label beer and dialling *120*660* unique code #. Entry is free for Vodacom users and 20c per 20 seconds on USSD for other networks.