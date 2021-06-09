Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed Stuart Baxter as their new head coach‚ the club announced on Wednesday.

Baxter replaces Gavin Hunt‚ who was fired as coach with two matches to go in the now-completed DStv Premiership with Chiefs in 11th place‚ having won twice in 16 league matches.

Hunt had steered Amakhosi to their first Caf Champions League semifinal‚ having previously never reached the group stage‚ where they meet Wydad Casablanca over two legs this month.

Former Bafana coach Baxter was the last coach to win a trophy at Chiefs‚ who have gone six unprecedented seasons without silverware.

Baxter won two league and cup doubles at Chiefs in three seasons‚ in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

This is a developing story.