Rashford ready to put team first for England success at Euros

Marcus Rashford said every player in Gareth Southgate's squad has a role to play at the European Championship and that he is more concerned about delivering the title for England than seeing his name in the starting lineup.

The Manchester United forward captained England and scored in last weekend's 1-0 friendly win over Romania but he struggled for fitness and form at the end of last season for United, scoring once in their final 10 games.

The 23-year-old faces tough competition for a place in the starting line-up for Sunday's Group D opener against Croatia, with Southgate blessed with plenty of attacking options in his 26-man squad.

"We go there as a squad that's trying to win a tournament," Rashford told British media on Monday. "Whether or not you're starting in the first 11, you've still got a massive role to play if we want to win the tournament.

"Don't get me wrong, everybody wants to be in the first 11 but I think from my experience of being in tournaments you need a squad, you have to have players capable of coming on at different moments and giving that extra spark.

"I think in our squad we have that all over the pitch, so to be honest, it (starting against Croatia) is not at the front of my mind."

England, semi-finalists at the 2018 World Cup, face Scotland on June 18 and the Czech Republic four days later after playing Croatia, with all games being held at Wembley.

Meanwhile, Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey said his fitness concerns are all behind him and he is confident he can cope with the demands of the upcoming European Championship.

Ramsey has been plagued by injuries in recent years which limited his game time for club and country but the 30-year-old played 22 of Juventus' 38 Serie A games last season.

"For me to have missed a few games over the last few years has been very frustrating and difficult," the former Arsenal midfielder told British media on Monday.

"Hopefully now that is behind me and I can look forward to all these games in the European Championship.

"I've definitely worked hard over the last few months to get my body back into a good place."

Wales, who reached the semi-finals in 2016, play three Group A games in nine days, starting with Switzerland on June 12 at Baku. They also face Italy and Turkey.

"It's a very difficult group," he said. "Our target is to get out of the group so we're going to have to be fully focused, hit the ground running."

