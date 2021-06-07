‘I am found lost for words’: Pitso Mosimane heartbroken by Thulani Thuswa’s death

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has been left heartbroken following the death of his former colleague Thulani Thuswa.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson died on Sunday in a car accident.

The accident took place between Marlboro and Grayston drives in Sandton.

It is believed Thuswa, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz, lost control of the car before it collided with barricades and crashed down an embankment.

His family released a statement on social media in which they expressed their sadness and asked for privacy as they mourn his death.

“We know many people were touched by the kind of person Thulani was and have expressed their hurt and shock. We respectfully ask for time as a family to privately mourn our beloved Thulani.”

Devastated by Thuswa’s death, Mosimane said he was lost for words.

“Rest in peace my brother. I am found lost for words. Gone too soon,” he wrote on Twitter.