Chippa head for promotion-relegation play-offs scrap

Chippa United will contest the promotion-relegation play-offs after drawing 1-1 with SuperSport United on the final day of the DStv Premiership at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

It was the evergreen and long-time servant Andile Mbenyane who scored for the Chilli Boys in the 72nd minute, only five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Chippa needed to win and also had to have Stellenbosch lose to Golden Arrows on Saturday for them to moved into 14th place and out of danger.

But Stellies managed to hold on for a goalless draw to condemn Chippa to 15th spot and the play-offs against GladAfrica Championship opposition.

It all mattered for nothing anyway as Chippa's cause was completely snuffed out when SuperSport's Onismor Bhasera equalised in the 93rd minute in Gqeberha.